Local lady inspired by legacy and legend

Elizabeth Scarborough follows ‘Wildest Dreams’

By Patra Taylor

What do Elizabeth Lucas Hanahan — the first woman to own and operate her own real estate brokerage firm in the area — and Taylor Swift — country music star turned pop icon — have in common? Charleston’s own Elizabeth Scarborough, of course. The 23-year-old daughter of Judge Mikell and Mary Scarborough spends much of her young life paying tribute to both extraordinary women, one in an unusual way.

After graduating from the University of South Carolina in 2015 with degrees in both public relations and Spanish, Elizabeth spent 18 months touring the nation with Legends in Concert, a live tribute artist production based in Las Vegas. Elizabeth is the first-ever Taylor Swift impersonator to tour with this internationally-acclaimed company that boasts the greatest collection of live tribute artists in the industry.

“I have been a fan of Taylor Swift since I was 12 years old,” states Elizabeth, who naturally bears a striking resemblance to her singer-songwriter idol. “I was really no different than any other middle school girl who loved her songs and loved her look.”

At age 15, Elizabeth’s brother taught her to play Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” on his guitar, a life-changing moment for the the teenager.

“After learning to play guitar and some of Taylor Swift’s songs, I started entertaining at little girls’ birthday parties here in Charleston,” explains Elizabeth. “I also played for the lower school students at Ashley Hall.

“Once I went to college, I needed to rebuild my market base so I launched a Facebook page. Legends in Concert saw my page the first week or so after I put it up and called me for an audition. After seeing my audition tape, the company was totally on-board with bringing me on as Taylor Swift.”

With the ink barely dry on her college diploma, Elizabeth began touring the country with other tribute artists. In her most recent show at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, “Taylor Swift” was part of an all-star lineup that included “Prince,” “Paul McCartney,” “Whitney Houston” and “Elvis Presley.” “Some of these performers have been impersonating their characters for as long as I’ve been alive,” notes Elizabeth. “It’s fun to get to watch them and learn from them.”

“Getting to bring my character to life on stage is such an honor. It’s very humbling to be able to pay tribute to someone I’ve loved for 10 years.”

After a year and a half on the road, Elizabeth returned to Charleston to take a break from the hectic touring lifestyle. But she didn’t slow down. Instead, she worked to get her real estate license.

“Traveling makes you appreciate where you came from even more,” continues Elizabeth. “I’m excited to have wonderful adventures that take me across the county and I’m happy to come back home to a career in real estate. It was humbling when my parents reminded me of what my great-grandmother, Elizabeth Lucas Hanahan, did here and that I’m following in her footsteps. It was a nice moment for me to reflect on.”

Elizabeth has joined the team at Disher, Hamrick & Myers, one of Charleston’s leading real estate firms specializing in luxury home sales. “Brown Hamrick and Saida Russell have taken me under their wings to teach me the business. It’s been great working with them to learn how to start my own business. My first day there, everyone at Disher, Hamrick & Myers was interested in my Taylor Swift tribute shows, but they were excited that I was joining their team as an agent, as well.”

Is Elizabeth giving up touring as a Taylor Swift tribute artist for her career in real estate? Not by a long shot.

“I plan to take on both whole-heartedly,” states Elizabeth. “I believe it’s most definitely possible. I’ll be focusing on my real estate career, but I’ll also be flying out to do shows … just not for months at a time. I think it’s a perfect fit.”

With two strong women role models — one who defined “working women” three generations ago and the other a country/pop singer/songwriter who was named Billboard’s Artist of the Year when she was only 19 years old, Elizabeth can’t go wrong.

“I’m looking forward to taking on new endeavors,” she says. “I just think it’s only going to go up from here.”

With the continuing support of her parents, brothers Ross and Thomas, boyfriend Walt and two black Labs, she’ll continue living her wildest dreams. With a potential international tour with Legends in Concert in the future for her Taylor Swift persona, Elizabeth’s wildest dreams might get a little wilder. “No big announcements yet,” says Elizabeth. “But I would love to go on an Asian tour; I would love to do a European tour. But something I’ve found to be helpful in my life is to be satisfied with what I’m doing now. I love what I do, but I’m always looking forward … I’m always asking, ‘What can I take from what I’m doing now and make it bigger and better and more fun.’ I want to always keep growing.”

Don’t be surprised if you see Elizabeth Scarborough driving around Charleston with the music in her car cranked up — Taylor Swift music, of course. And she’ll definitely be singing along …

“Say you'll remember me,

Standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset babe,

Red lips and rosy cheeks,

Say you'll see me again even if it's just in your wildest dreams,

Wildest dreams.”

–From “Wildest Dreams” by Taylor Swift