A gift after 150 years gone

By Charleston Mercury Staff

Regular Mercury readers will likely remember a cover story from the February 2015 edition exploring a mysterious Confederate diary recovered from a dying Charlestonian in the last days of the War Between the States by a Union soldier and residing with that soldier’s family for generations.

That original piece introduced readers to the diary’s current owner, Mr. Bill Lind, a descendent of that Union soldier, Sgt. Albert Gallatin Sturgis. Sturgis wished to see the diary returned to the family of the slain Confederate, but there was no name in the diary and very little to point Sturgis’ family in the proper direction. Thanks to a connection from local Greg Kitchens, the Mercury was able to run that first story containing a few details from the diary’s narrative and a request for help from anyone who might have more leads to offer.

Today we can tell the rest of the story, a tale with a happy ending indeed.

Help was soon forthcoming from author, historian and retired law enforcement officer Bruce Orr, who runs a company called Lost in Legend that specializes in finding the forgotten facts of old tales, respecting the beloved stories of our past enhancing it through a better understanding of the facts in each case.

Orr was able to contact Lind and obtain a copy of a transcript of the diary. Orr notes “… there were some interpretation issues” and he was eventually able to scan digitally every page of the volume, including the many damaged pages. This allowed him to adjust their size and contrast and enhance hard-to-see items on the pages.

Other issues were present, too, hindering the search. He notes: “The transcriber had also interpreted things incorrectly. An example would be where he identified a deserter as ‘Flynn Cott.’ Enlargement and research revealed that the two lower case ‘t’’s together were actually an upper case ‘H.’ The deserter went from being ‘Flynn Cott’ to ‘Flynn Co. H.’ We were able to confirm that James Flynn Co. H 27th SCV Infantry did indeed desert.”

With the help of other historians and War Between the States experts, including Karen Stokes, Herbert Chambers and Perry Smith, Orr began to get into the nuts-and-bolts of going through the diary, pouring through unit records and getting into the hunt. The following is in his own words:

“In reviewing the diary we were able to identify some of the people to whom he had written letters. Charly Hopkins and Kate were two he had written. Lt. Charles Hopkins served in the 27th SCV Infantry. His brother, Capt. J. Ward Hopkins, also served in that unit and was killed June 16, 1864. During the time that the letter was written it is believed that Lt. Hopkins was back in Charleston, taking care of the affairs of his deceased brother. These two men also had a sister, Catherine, who we believe to be “Kate” our writer wrote to.

“Due to activities of the soldier we began to look at the rank structure. We originally thought he might have been an adjutant. June 1864 was a very bad month for adjutants in the 27 SCV Infantry: That month Lt. W.M. Smith died of illness; he was replaced by Lt. A.A. Allemong who was subsequently killed in battle. His replacement, Lt. G.B. Gelling was also killed in battle after taking the position; Lt. Alfred Drayton Simmons then became the fourth man to take the position that month. He was, much later, captured at the Battle of Town Creek and looked like a great candidate for our diarist — until we located his diary in the South Carolina Historical Society. It did not match our diary and thus this lead was eliminated.

“At this point I used August Kautz’s manuals Customs of Service for Non-Commissioned Officers and Soldiers (1864) and Customs for Officers (1866). These were instrumental in identifying the rank and eventually the identity of the author.

“In the diary the author describes reading the morning papers, filing the morning reports, filing report from the sergeants to the general, giving out clothing and having constant access to a wagon and frequenting the wagon yard. He also meets daily with Capt. R. Press Smith for dinner. It was determined that Capt. R. Press Smith was the quartermaster for the unit and the duties described in the diary matched that of the quartermaster sergeant.

“Part of the duty of the quartermaster sergeant was to meet with the quartermaster daily between the bugle calls of tattoo and retreat. Dinner would fall in between those times. The fact that our writer was meeting with Capt. Smith daily at dinner again supported the belief.”

Thus a prime suspect was pinpointed: Sgt. Andrew Jackson McCaughrin. But how to confirm the suspicion? Luckily, an archived document bearing McCaughrin’s handwriting was located and the two were subjected to handwriting analysis. It was a match!

With the big question answered, other wonders still abounded. How did Sturgis get the diary in the first place? Well — past the somewhat romantic story of battlefield encounter that lived in family lore — there is a letter from February 22, 1865 Sturgis wrote to his mother on Confederate stationary from a knapsack he had captured. It is quite possible the diary would have been in that knapsack.

One intriguing legend still stands, an alternate possibility that will never be known for sure, but that could have been the link between the diary and Sturgis. Again, from Orr:

“At the battle …, a young Confederate soldier by the name of Thomas Eagan was grievously wounded. He was taken to a Union Army Field Hospital where he was treated but subsequently died. Tommy Eagan’s brother, Charles Eagan was also captured and spent the remainder of the war in a Union Prison Camp. The Eagan brothers were both from Charleston, were Irish, in the 27 SCV Infantry and one was a bookkeeper. Interestingly enough so was Sgt. Andrew Jackson McCaughrin. He was also in the 27 SCV Infantry, from Charleston, Irish and a bookkeeper.

“Could these men have known each other? Most definitely. Could Tommy Eagan have had possession of the diary and given it to Sgt. Sturgis? That is highly plausible seeing as Sgt. Sturgis served with the 177th Ohio Infantry and Pvt. Thomas Eagan died in the 177th Ohio Infantry’s Field Hospital.”

However, McCaughrin’s diary came to Sturgis, the important part today was Bill Lind’s mission to fulfill Sturgis’ wish and return it home. Attempts to find a descendent of the Confederate were unsuccessful, but a most appropriate home was soon suggested and agreed upon; the Charleston Library Society, one of the nation’s oldest libraries and the repository for thousands of historical treasures.

Thus, on November 9, Bill Lind, Bruce Orr, Greg Kitchens and a small group of friends and military historians gathered with CLS Executive Director Anne Cleveland and librarian Anna Smith to formally return the Confederate diary, the long lost work of a Charleston soldier who died over 150 year prior, back to his hometown. The small ceremony was an appropriate final chapter to a mystery that would have lingered in the fog of time, save for a dutiful descendent, a sharp-minded researcher, a few good connections and, we couldn’t be prouder to say, a mention in the salmon sheets. It’s a fine end to the tale and a fine Christmas present for the Holy City.