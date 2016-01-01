Charleston Mercury

State, national trends converge in election

By Scott Buchanan

By any measure, the 2016 presidential election was unprecedented. Some have compared the election as a surprise along the lines of Harry Truman’s defeat of Thomas Dewey in 1948. However, Donald Trump’s victory in 2016 is an even bigger shocker than 1948. Truman was an incumbent president who campaigned feverishly, while Thomas Dewey stopped campaigning in mid-October 1948 and began planning his transition. Others have commented that Trump’s victory was more akin to Andrew Jackson’s victory in 1828. Trump’s victory was even more improbable than either 1828 or 1948 in the sense that Trump has never held political office previously, making him the first president in that category.

Few in the media predicted this outcome. How, did the media and the “experts” miss this? I am reminded of the old adage from that famous philosopher Yogi Berra, “Making predictions is hard, especially about the future.” Frankly, many in the national media simply do not have the kind of knowledge and insight to have detected the trends. Although it is easy to chalk this up to ideology and that is part of it, there is a larger issue. Most young reporters and pundits today live in a bubble. Having largely grown up in cities and suburban areas, they know nothing of rural America, or the small communities of the Rust Belt that have been hurting for years. It is hard to detect trends when you do not know that a large section of the country even exists.

Despite the narrative that his supporters are xenophobic racists, Trump actually did better among black, Hispanic and Asian voters than Romney did four years ago. Rather than xenophobia, I argue that many Trump supporters voted for him because they felt that they had lost control of their country and their government. Trump became the symbol of resistance to an entrenched government elite. Incidentally, I include both the Democratic and Republican establishments in the category of the “elite.” Trump stood as the candidate to resist the establishment and Trump voters responded by casting a vote designed to shake the system.

South Carolina mirrored the trends we saw at the national level. In 2012, Mitt Romney won the Palmetto State with 54.6 percent. As the 2016 presidential election approached, one Democratic-leaning polling group suggested that Donald J. Trump might possibly be in trouble among S.C. Republican voters. When the votes were actually cast and counted, Trump won 54.9 percent of the vote. Even more significantly, Hillary Clinton won 40.7 percent of the vote vs. 44 percent that President Obama won in 2012. In other words, S.C. saw a noticeable number of Democrats who did not support Clinton as they had President Obama. Clinton’s performance illustrates the Democratic Party’s long decline in strength in the Palmetto State. Democrats likely wonder how much longer this prolonged decline will continue. The answer seems to be that the decline will not end any time soon.

Digging deeper into the results, Clinton won only 15 counties, down from the 21 counties Obama carried in 2012. All six counties that Trump picked off from Clinton were either rural counties or exurban counties on the fringes of large suburban areas. In those counties, Trump was outperforming any recent Republican nominee. Trump even won back two counties, Barnwell and Calhoun, which had been lost to the Democrats since 2008. This is further evidence of how Democrats simply were not voting as they had in 2008 or 2012. Trump was even able to carry McCormick County, which had not been carried by a Republican since the Nixon/Agnew ticket in 1972.

In the counties Clinton did win, she did not perform as well as Obama did in the last two election cycles. Quite simply, the Democratic base was not excited about Clinton’s candidacy, while the Republican base was more energized. Interestingly enough, a rural/urban pattern, very similar to the national pattern, reveals itself in the state election returns for Trump. The rural counties saw an increase in the Republican vote when comparing Trump to Romney. However, the opposite occurred in the urban and suburban counties of the state, where a small drop-off of Republican votes existed. The five counties with the largest increase in GOP turnout were Chester, Abbeville, Dillon, Union and Cherokee, while Charleston, Beaufort, Greenville, Lexington and Richland were the counties where Republicans saw the biggest decline in voting.

While most eyes focused on the presidential election, the state’s voters returned all incumbent U.S. Congressmen to office and Tim Scott won election to a full six-year term. When the General Assembly reconvenes in January 2017, it will be with an increased Republican majority in the House of Representatives. Republicans will have 80 seats vs. 44 seats held by Democrats. Republicans picked up a net of three seats in the House, putting them at 64.5 percent of the chamber. All 46 state Senate seats were up for election for a four-year term and Republicans won 28 seats compared to 18 Democratic senators. This represented no change in the partisan balance of the state Senate. Low competition continues to exist in legislative races. As the old saying in politics goes, “It’s hard to beat somebody with nobody.” In 2016, only 27.6 percent of all seats in the General Assembly featured competition between candidates from the two parties.

Some are already wondering if the 2016 election will usher in a partisan realignment in favor of the Republican Party since working class whites came out in such large numbers for Trump. Such predictions are too early at this point. What is more likely is that Trump supporters will be closely watching to see if he can deliver on his promises. If he does not, then these same voters may look for another champion to take back their government.

Though no one knows what the next four years will hold, it is an understatement to say that they will be interesting . . .

Dr. Scott Buchanan is a professor of political science at The Citadel. His research focuses on Southern politics.