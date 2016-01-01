Charleston Mercury

Cruising along the Caledonian Canal

By the Whisky Couple

Not too long back, your Whisky Couple joined a group of Dutch and German whisky aficionados who had signed up for a whisky sailing cruise in Scotland. Our vessel was The Flying Dutchman, a two-masted tall ship owned and captained by Dutchman Klaas van Twillert. Klaas has been sailing the Scottish waters for almost two decades and knows them like the back of his hand. Our task would be to arrange a couple of distillery visits along the way and bring a special dram or two on board — it was a fine invitation to accept. In one week we would sail from the west coast to Inverness by way of the Caledonian Canal.

This 60-mile long waterway was designed and built by the famous Scottish architect Thomas Telford, also responsible for the iconic Craigellachie Bridge over the Spey. Construction took 19 years and began in 1803. The canal was completed in 1822 and runs through the Great Glen. Along the way ships have to pass a total of 29 locks, four aqueducts and 10 bridges. At the western entrance of the canal are the eight locks known as Neptune’s Staircase. The Flying Dutchman is one of the largest ships that can take the staircase and always attracts many spectators when passing. Notably, only a third of the canal was man-made. The rest of the stretch of water is formed by Loch Lochy, Loch Oich, Loch Ness and Loch Dochfour. The 29th and last is a sea lock, which gives passage to the Beauly Firth.

We boarded at Oban on a Saturday afternoon, setting sail for the Isle of Mull; we moored in Tobermory Bay the same evening. After dinner on board, the group walked to the famous Mishnish pub by the harbor to enjoy a few drams and listen to some traditional music. Monday morning was reserved for a visit at Tobermory Distillery, where we were treated to a tasting not only of the eponymous unpeated single malt but also the peated version called Ledaig (pronounced lid-chick). In the afternoon we crossed the bay for a visit to Ardnamurchan Distillery. This recently built modern gem contrasted beautifully with the 18th-century Tobermory.

Tuesday we set sail to Fort William for a tour and tasting at Ben Nevis Distillery. The tour was conducted by none other than Colin Ross, an icon in the whisky industry with more than 50 years in the whisky business under his belt and a good friend for years. He treated us to a special tasting including a sample from whisky straight out of the cask.

The next couple of days we took the weather with us and sailed through breath-taking landscape, passing those beautiful lochs, enjoying the autumn colors of the trees adorning the hills and mountains. Thursday evening we moored in Drumnadrochit Bay. The dinghy took us in three small groups to the shore where we walked to the Fiddler Inn to enjoy a fine whisky dinner prepared by Jon Beach and his crew. That night we slept on Loch Ness, well, slept is not the exact description. Throughout the night we heard an irregular clanging on the hull of the ship and we were almost sure Old Nessie had paid us a visit. The next morning the captain brought us down to earth — the anchor cable had twisted during the night and caused the noise.

Friday morning we sailed to Inverness where we took the four-lock staircase and swing bridge at Muirtown, after which event we moored in the Muirtown Basin. That evening our good friend Donald Colville, global brand ambassador for Diageo’s single malts, paid a visit to the ship for the captain’s supper and conducted a tasting with some marvelous expressions from his portfolio, among which a stunning 21-year-old Oban single malt. The perfect dram to come full circle on this amazing trip.

Slainte Mhath,

The Whisky Couple