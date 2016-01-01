Charleston Mercury

A whisky club like no other

By the Whisky Couple

Have you ever heard of the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, in short, SMWS? Yes? Good for you. No? Then it’s about time! I immediately confess that I am somewhat biased, being an official ambassador of the SMWS and a long-time member (since 1990). So forgive me that I write about something close to the heart. However I am sure the readers of the salmon sheets will enjoy the story — and may benefit from it.

Nowadays we can’t imagine this, but in the late 1970s Scotch single malt whisky was not fashionable, even in Scotland. Pip Hills, a Scotch whisky aficionado decided to drive north and purchase a cask of single malt from a certain distillery. He returned with it to Edinburgh and introduced the contents of the cask to some of his friends. They were so enthusiastic that they got together and purchased another cask then another and another …

In 1983 the group of friends was formalized into the Scotch Malt Whisky Society and offered a membership to all interested in single cask whiskies from various distilleries in Scotland. Fast forward: Today the SMWS is an international club with more than 25,000 members worldwide and an official representation in 19 countries. All share a passion for special single malts bottled by the SMWS exclusively for its members.

You will find no distillery name on the bottle, but a number, like 19.56. The first digits refer to the distillery and those after the period indicate which cask; in this example, the 56th one bottled from the 19th distillery from which they purchased a cask. All bottlings are undiluted, at cask strength and non chill-filtered to retain the full flavor of the whisky. Each bottle has a unique tasting note, often very funny and written by the professional tasting panel that reviews all cask samples. Only whiskies approved by them will be bottled. The average outturn of a single cask is approximately 225 bottles. In 2015 the SMWS bottled 358 casks, representing a whopping 80,550 bottles. Multiple new single cask whiskies are released on smwsa.com (USA only) and presented at special member “Outturn” meetings around the world every month.

The SMWS focuses on flavor profiles, regardless of the whisky’s origins. That makes it extra special and it’s always fun to guess from where the whiskies come. The 12 flavor profiles are color-coded and described as follows:

Young & Spritely Sweet, Fruity & Mellow Spicy & Sweet Spicy & Dry Deep, Rich & Dried Fruits Old & Dignified Light & Delicate Juicy, Oak & Vanilla Oily & Coastal Lightly Peated Peated Heavily Peated

When in Edinburgh, members may visit one of the two SMWS clubs, located at 28 Queen St. and at The Vaults, 87 Giles St. in Leith (the old Edinburgh harbor). In London the SMWS club is located at 19 Greville St. All three premises have excellent food and create whisky and food pairings at a very high standard. The Queen Street restaurant is also open to non-members. Of course, there is an American branch of the SWMS; check it out on SMWSA.com. We cordially recommend you sign up to get access to unique whiskies for yourself or as a special present to a dear whisky-loving friend.

The official festive season isn’t that far away after all; however, we find there is always a reason to be merry!

Slainte Mhath,

The Whisky Couple