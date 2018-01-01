Art & Culture

Charleston Antiques Show returns this March

By Charleston Mercury Staff

Antiques aficionados take note; this month marks the return of the Charleston Antiques Show, to be held at the Gaillard Center March 16-18. The Holy City, so steeped in history, is the perfect backdrop for this nationally-regarded event, hosted by the Historic Charleston Foundation.

This year’s event is helmed by honorary chair Richard Keith Langham, design consultant to Jacqueline Onassis. Nearly three-dozen dealers will be there to show fine collections of silver, jewelry, furnishings, decorative art and more. Guests may purchase a general admission ticket, covering three days of the show.

For antiques lovers seeking even more out of the experience, a range of special events are on offer. From March 15-18, Collectors Circle package holders have exclusive access to parties in private downtown homes, early admission to the opening night Preview Party, Sunday brunch and more. The Preview Party (March 15) will be a black-tie evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and stunning period pieces.

This year also marks the return of “Design in Mind,” a series of talks with prominent design figures: Thomas Jayne, New York interior designer and author; Gil Schafer, architect and author; Marshall Watson, New York interior designer and author; and Beth Webb, Atlanta interior designer and author.

Those interested in attending should visit www.HistoricCharleston.org/CAS or call (843) 722-3405 to purchase tickets.